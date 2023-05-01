10,901 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Caterpillar comprises 2.0% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

CAT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.43. The stock had a trading volume of 683,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

