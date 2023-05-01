11,070 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 95,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
UBER stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $32.45. 8,414,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,893,650. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
