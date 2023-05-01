11,070 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 95,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

UBER stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $32.45. 8,414,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,893,650. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

