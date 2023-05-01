1,669 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Paul Damon & Associates Inc.

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,503 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,249,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in American Express by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in American Express by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,975,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.71. 430,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

