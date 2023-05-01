2,206 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.45. 130,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,605. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

