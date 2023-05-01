2,358 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $41,659,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Globe Life by 89.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 360,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Globe Life by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globe Life Price Performance
Globe Life stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.33. The stock had a trading volume of 97,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45.
Globe Life Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.
Insider Activity at Globe Life
In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globe Life (GL)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.