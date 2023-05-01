2,639 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $109.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

