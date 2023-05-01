27,025 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.74. 534,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,169. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

