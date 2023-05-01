2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. 2seventy bio accounts for approximately 1.7% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of 2seventy bio worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in 2seventy bio by 371.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 2seventy bio by 25.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $10.30. 248,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.59. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 69.63% and a negative net margin of 277.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSVT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

