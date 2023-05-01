2U’s (TWOU) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 500.com

500.com restated their maintains rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 385,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,137. The firm has a market cap of $401.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 519,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 45.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 93.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

