3,800 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

