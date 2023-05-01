3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

MMM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 729,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.10. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

