3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

3M stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

