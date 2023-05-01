4,170 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ovintiv by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after buying an additional 618,203 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $36.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.