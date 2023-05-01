4,463 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.36. 10,050,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,090,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

