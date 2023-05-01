477,256 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 477,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 616,540 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,737,000 after acquiring an additional 464,408 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after buying an additional 638,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.87. 126,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,594. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.