51job Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at 51job in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.