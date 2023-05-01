612,226 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 612,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,938,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.56 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

