6,199 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Lear by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.83. The company had a trading volume of 80,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,013. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

