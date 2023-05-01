784,222 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 784,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 16.2% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co owned 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $20.61 on Monday. 99,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,711. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.