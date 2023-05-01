8,114 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 291,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

