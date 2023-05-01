8,415 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.55. 45,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.70.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

