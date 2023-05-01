92 Resources Reiterates Maintains Rating for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at 92 Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.13.
Hershey Stock Up 1.1 %
Hershey stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.20. 275,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.20. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
