AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Decreased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $151.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.04. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

