Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading 4.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $21.50 to $23.00. The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 112,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 648,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abcam by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Abcam by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

