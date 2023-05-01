ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.07 million and $114.73 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00027030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,963.04 or 1.00161171 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002099 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $227.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

