Acala Token Price Up 1.4% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $55.50 million and $4.56 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,224.64 or 1.00007525 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

