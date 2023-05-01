Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Reiterates Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

ACCD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.62.

Shares of Accolade stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 329,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. Accolade has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $938.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 65.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,581.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 535,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 503,461 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

