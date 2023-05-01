Achain (ACT) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.23 million and $250,667.64 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004375 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003323 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.