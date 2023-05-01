Achain (ACT) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.23 million and $250,667.64 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006863 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003586 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003504 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000990 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003323 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002621 BTC.
About Achain
Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
