Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.79.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 650,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

