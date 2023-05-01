Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
AE traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $37.70. 1,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,707. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $61.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 million, a P/E ratio of 254.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 640.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
