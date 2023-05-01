Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 107,859 shares.The stock last traded at $87.24 and had previously closed at $81.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,502 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.