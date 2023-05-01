Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Adobe were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $374.65 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

