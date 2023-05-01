AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $39,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $158,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $37.44. 130,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,212. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 9.81%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

