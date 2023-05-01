aelf 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.18 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. aelf has a market cap of $169.23 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003849 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001482 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000035 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,895,808 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

