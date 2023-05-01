Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

