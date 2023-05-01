Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

AFL stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

