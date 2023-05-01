AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

