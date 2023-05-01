Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $533,741.35 and $1,498.43 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00142482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00062785 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039037 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

