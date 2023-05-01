Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 19.6% in April

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $57,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.12. 1,780,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,920. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

