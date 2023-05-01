Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $105.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Albany International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

