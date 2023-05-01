Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stock Position Lifted by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. 230,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,298. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -134.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

