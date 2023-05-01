Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $84.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.