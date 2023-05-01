Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

ALLK stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Allakos has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 800.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

