Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Down to $103.91

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $103.91, but opened at $99.65. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $97.63, with a volume of 32,740 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.32 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock worth $897,749 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

