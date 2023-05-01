Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. 1,233,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,580. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $76,640,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 258,301 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 207,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after buying an additional 115,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

