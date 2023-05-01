Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,679. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.95% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.