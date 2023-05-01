Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 68,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,134. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,668,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 107,047 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

