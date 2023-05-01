AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. 282,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.04. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

