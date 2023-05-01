AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vicarious Surgical were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vicarious Surgical

In related news, Director Philip Liang purchased 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,218,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,930.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vicarious Surgical news, Director Philip Liang bought 26,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,218,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $53,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 972,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,303.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 467,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,798 and have sold 82,122 shares valued at $223,756. Corporate insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RBOT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,820. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $288.45 million, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

