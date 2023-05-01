AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Arcutis Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 1.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,066,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $118,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $118,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,575.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,573 shares of company stock worth $619,390 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 199,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.45. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.